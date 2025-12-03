Champaign County Pet of the Week

Ozzy was found wandering as a stray in Urbana and brought to Paws so he could be cared for until a permanent home is found for him. Ozzy is sweet and outgoing as the next guy. Put in an application to adopt him and hopefully one of his friends to keep him company. If you have a quiet home and are looking for a love bug, Ozzy is your cat. Come visit Ozzy at the Paws Animal Shelter, 1535 West U.S. Highway 36, Urbana. Check out Paws at pawsurbana.org, on Facebook at facebook.com/paws.urbana, on Petfinder at petfinder.com or call 937-653-6233. Paws is in need of volunteers and foster homes. CONTRIBUTED