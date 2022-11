Webber is a 10-week-old male tiger and white short haired baby who came in without any siblings. Webber does get along well with the other kittens here and will do good in just about any home. Come visit him at the Paws Animal Shelter, 1535 West U.S. Highway 36, Urbana. Check out PAWS at pawsurbana.com, on Facebook at facebook.com/paws.urbana, on Petfinder at petfinder.com or call 937-653-6233. PAWS is in need of volunteers and foster homes. CONTRIBUTED