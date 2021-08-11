Champaign County Pet of the Week

Ellery is a very petite 1-year-old gray and white spayed female kitten. She’s sweet and loves to be petted. Ellery is looking for a home now. Come meet her today at the Paws Animal Shelter, 1535 West U.S. Highway 36, Urbana. Check out PAWS at www.pawsurbana.com, on Facebook at www.facebook.com/paws.urbana, on Petfinder at petfinder.com or call 937-653-6233. PAWS is in need of volunteers and foster homes. CONTRIBUTED