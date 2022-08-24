springfield-news-sun logo
Champaign County Pet of the Week

Weet is a beautiful dilute tiger calico. She is 6-months-old and is spayed, up to date on her shots and ready to go home. She’s a little shy but she loves to play, and like most kittens, she would love to have another kitty at home to play with. Through August if a person adopts a kitten, they can adopt a second one for an additional $10. Come by and meet Weet at the Paws Animal Shelter, 1535 West U.S. Highway 36, Urbana. Check out PAWS at www.pawsurbana.com, on Facebook at www.facebook.com/paws.urbana, on Petfinder at petfinder.com or call 937-653-6233. PAWS is in need of volunteers and foster homes. CONTRIBUTED

