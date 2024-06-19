Champaign County Pet of the Week

Dandee was found as a stray in an alley in Springfield. She had her four 2-week-old kittens with her and, needless to say, she was struggling to keep them all alive. A resident in the area brought momma and babies to Paws Animal Shelter so they could be cared for. They went into foster care right away so the kittens could be properly socialized and Dandee would have the support she needed. Her foster mom described Dandee as follows: “Dandee is a lover who loves attention - she likes to be right by you and always has a lot to say. Her kittens are all weaned now, and Dandee has been spayed. She’s a sweet, petite young cat who would fit in with virtually any family. Come visit her at 1535 West U.S. Highway 36, Urbana. Check out Paws at pawsurbana.com, on Facebook at facebook.com/paws.urbana, on Petfinder at petfinder.com or call 937-653-6233. Paws is in need of volunteers and foster homes. CONTRIBUTED