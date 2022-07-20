Champaign County Pet of the Week

Combined Shape Caption

Lois has the cutest button nose and is your typical playful sweet 4-month-old kitten. She and her siblings are very friendly and will do well in just about any home. Come meet them in the Cattitude Room at the Paws Animal Shelter, 1535 West U.S. Highway 36, Urbana. And it’s Christmas in July. For the rest of this month, adoption fees for any kittens born last year (so unfortunately Lois doesn’t qualify) will be reduced to $50. Check out PAWS at www.pawsurbana.com, on Facebook at www.facebook.com/paws.urbana, on Petfinder at petfinder.com or call 937-653-6233. PAWS is in need of volunteers and foster homes. CONTRIBUTED