Champaign County Pet of the Week

Hello there, I’m Ginger, a sweet, gentle kitten. My sister Gypsy and I are a bit shy, but we’re learning to trust more each day. We love to play with our feather toys, and we’re experts at hide-and-seek. We’re both very good listeners, and we’ll purr softly when you tell us about your day. I’m playful, curious and sweet. If you adopt me, I’ll bring a lot of love and joy to your home. Come visit me at the Paws Animal Shelter, 1535 West U.S. Highway 36, Urbana. Check out Paws at pawsurbana.com, on Facebook at facebook.com/paws.urbana, on Petfinder at petfinder.com or call 937-653-6233. To apply to adopt any of our cats or kittens, visit pawsurbana.org. Paws is in need of volunteers and foster homes. CONTRIBUTED