Champaign County Pet of the Week

Lilly showed up at an elderly lady’s farm about a year ago. The lady took good care of her, ensuring she received veterinary care as well as food, water, and lots of love. Unfortunately, the lady had to go into a nursing home, so she asked us to take Lilly and find a good home for her. Lilly is a very sweet cat who likes people and loves to be petted, but she is a bit overwhelmed by all the cats here. With her sweet nature she would do well in a home with a couple other cats, but she doesn’t want 17. Meet me at the Paws Animal Shelter, 1535 West U.S. Highway 36, Urbana. Check out Paws at pawsurbana.com, on Facebook at facebook.com/paws.urbana, on Petfinder at petfinder.com or call 937-653-6233. To apply to adopt any of the cats or kittens, visit pawsurbana.org. Paws is in need of volunteers and foster homes. CONTRIBUTED