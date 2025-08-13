Champaign County Pet of the Week

Hello, I’m Skyler. I’ve had quite the journey but I’ve kept my sweet and cuddly nature. I love being around people, offering gentle purrs and warm cuddles to anyone who needs a friend. I’m very friendly and adore being close to humans, sharing quiet moments and affection. I’m looking for a forever home where I can share all the love I have. If you’re looking for a gentle and loving companion to share your days with, I’m the perfect cat for you. Let’s create a cozy life together. Visit me at the Paws Animal Shelter, 1535 West U.S. Highway 36, Urbana. Check out Paws at pawsurbana.com, on Facebook at facebook.com/paws.urbana, on Petfinder at petfinder.com or call 937-653-6233. To apply to adopt any of the cats or kittens, visit pawsurbana.org. Paws is in need of volunteers and foster homes. CONTRIBUTED

Hello, I’m Skyler. I’ve had quite the journey but I’ve kept my sweet and cuddly nature. I love being around people, offering gentle purrs and warm cuddles to anyone who needs a friend. I’m very friendly and adore being close to humans, sharing quiet moments and affection. I’m looking for a forever home where I can share all the love I have. If you’re looking for a gentle and loving companion to share your days with, I’m the perfect cat for you. Let’s create a cozy life together. Visit me at the Paws Animal Shelter, 1535 West U.S. Highway 36, Urbana. Check out Paws at pawsurbana.com, on Facebook at facebook.com/paws.urbana, on Petfinder at petfinder.com or call 937-653-6233. To apply to adopt any of the cats or kittens, visit pawsurbana.org. Paws is in need of volunteers and foster homes. CONTRIBUTED
News
17 minutes ago
X

Hello, I’m Skyler. I’ve had quite the journey but I’ve kept my sweet and cuddly nature. I love being around people, offering gentle purrs and warm cuddles to anyone who needs a friend. I’m very friendly and adore being close to humans, sharing quiet moments and affection. I’m looking for a forever home where I can share all the love I have. If you’re looking for a gentle and loving companion to share your days with, I’m the perfect cat for you. Let’s create a cozy life together. Visit me at the Paws Animal Shelter, 1535 West U.S. Highway 36, Urbana. Check out Paws at pawsurbana.com, on Facebook at facebook.com/paws.urbana, on Petfinder at petfinder.com or call 937-653-6233. To apply to adopt any of the cats or kittens, visit pawsurbana.org. Paws is in need of volunteers and foster homes. CONTRIBUTED

In Other News
1
Clark County Pet of the Week
2
Join the circus of Showtime’s Kids Fest on Saturday
3
Snyder Park encampment cleared following three month clean-up
4
Humorous fundraiser leads to honorary plaque above Heritage Center...
5
Black community leaders call for arrest of man they say started brawl