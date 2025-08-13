Champaign County Pet of the Week

Hello, I’m Skyler. I’ve had quite the journey but I’ve kept my sweet and cuddly nature. I love being around people, offering gentle purrs and warm cuddles to anyone who needs a friend. I’m very friendly and adore being close to humans, sharing quiet moments and affection. I’m looking for a forever home where I can share all the love I have. If you’re looking for a gentle and loving companion to share your days with, I’m the perfect cat for you. Let’s create a cozy life together. Visit me at the Paws Animal Shelter, 1535 West U.S. Highway 36, Urbana. Check out Paws at pawsurbana.com, on Facebook at facebook.com/paws.urbana, on Petfinder at petfinder.com or call 937-653-6233. To apply to adopt any of the cats or kittens, visit pawsurbana.org. Paws is in need of volunteers and foster homes. CONTRIBUTED