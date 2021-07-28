Champaign County Pet of the Week

springfield-news-sun logo
Sissy is a petite 1-year-old black and white cat who just recently got spayed after raising her last litter of kittens. She’s playful but she only likes playing with humans. Sissy is asking for a home where she will be the only cat. Come meet Sissy in the Kitty Cove at the Paws Animal Shelter, 1535 West U.S. Highway 36, Urbana. Check out PAWS at www.pawsurbana.com, on Facebook at www.facebook.com/paws.urbana, on Petfinder at petfinder.com or call 937-653-6233. PAWS is in need of volunteers and foster homes. CONTRIBUTED
