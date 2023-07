Pooh Bear is a sweet 10-month-old white neutered male kitten. Takes a minute for him to trust you but once he does, he’s very grateful and likes to be petted. Come meet Pooh Bear in the Cattitude Room at the Paws Animal Shelter, 1535 West U.S. Highway 36, Urbana. Check out PAWS at pawsurbana.com, on Facebook at facebook.com/paws.urbana, on Petfinder at petfinder.com or call 937-653-6233. PAWS is in need of volunteers and foster homes. CONTRIBUTED