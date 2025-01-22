Champaign County Pet of the Week

Hi there, I’m Gobble! I’m just a kitten, but I’ve got a big heart. I’m as sweet as a candy cane and twice as friendly. I love to play, but I’m also brave. I’ve been through some tough times, like when I hurt my leg. I was a real trooper though! I didn’t let it stop me from chasing after toys or making new friends. I was in foster care with a 100-pound dog and I loved her. She let me smack her in the head, so she was great fun to play with. I’m all better now and ready for my next adventure. I’m looking for a forever home where I can be my playful, brave self. Come visit me at the Paws Animal Shelter, 1535 West U.S. Highway 36, Urbana. Check out Paws at pawsurbana.com, on Facebook at facebook.com/paws.urbana, on Petfinder at petfinder.com or call 937-653-6233. To apply to adopt any of our cats or kittens, visit pawsurbana.org. Paws is in need of volunteers and foster homes. CONTRIBUTED