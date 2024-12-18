Champaign County Pet of the Week

I’m Claire! I ended up in Paws Animal Shelter with my siblings after a superhero adventure. You see, we were just ordinary kittens until we discovered a strange, glowing stone. It gave us superpowers! We used our powers to help other animals, saving them from tall trees and tight corners. But one day we were caught in the act by a kind-hearted human. He brought us to the shelter, where we could be safe and find loving homes. I’m playful, curious, and sweet. I love to explore and play with my siblings. To apply to adopt any of our cats or kittens, fill out the on-line application at pawsurbana.org. Come visit me at the Paws Animal Shelter, 1535 West U.S. Highway 36, Urbana. Check out Paws at pawsurbana.com, on Facebook at facebook.com/paws.urbana, on Petfinder at petfinder.com or call 937-653-6233. Paws is in need of volunteers and foster homes. CONTRIBUTED