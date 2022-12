Alley is a 1-year-old black and white cat who is such a good girl. She had four kittens when she came to us. They are weened now and she has been spayed. Alley is ready to find a new home as her former owner passed away. Come meet her at the Paws Animal Shelter, 1535 West U.S. Highway 36, Urbana. Check out PAWS at pawsurbana.com, on Facebook at facebook.com/paws.urbana, on Petfinder at petfinder.com or call 937-653-6233. PAWS is in need of volunteers and foster homes. CONTRIBUTED