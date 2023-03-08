Champaign County Pet of the Week

Coal is an 8-month-old black neutered male. He’s been through so much in his short life. Coal was sick a lot as a baby and he will likely always sneeze a lot. He is such a character. There’s no one quite like him. You should treat yourself to a visit with this kitten. He’s in the Scratching Post room at the Paws Animal Shelter, 1535 West U.S. Highway 36, Urbana. Check out PAWS at pawsurbana.com, on Facebook at facebook.com/paws.urbana, on Petfinder at petfinder.com or call 937-653-6233. PAWS is in need of volunteers and foster homes. CONTRIBUTED