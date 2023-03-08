X
Dark Mode Toggle

Champaign County Pet of the Week

News
32 minutes ago

Coal is an 8-month-old black neutered male. He’s been through so much in his short life. Coal was sick a lot as a baby and he will likely always sneeze a lot. He is such a character. There’s no one quite like him. You should treat yourself to a visit with this kitten. He’s in the Scratching Post room at the Paws Animal Shelter, 1535 West U.S. Highway 36, Urbana. Check out PAWS at pawsurbana.com, on Facebook at facebook.com/paws.urbana, on Petfinder at petfinder.com or call 937-653-6233. PAWS is in need of volunteers and foster homes. CONTRIBUTED

In Other News
1
Springfield’s historic houses seek volunteer help
2
Clark County Pet of the Week
3
WATCH: Ford trucks damaged in Springfield derailment unloaded, hauled...
4
Springfield Meijer store closes after generator fire
5
Downtown Springfield restaurant closes, sells to new owner
© 2023 Springfield News Sun.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Visitor Agreement, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top