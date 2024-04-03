Champaign County Pet of the Week

An elderly lady showed up at Paws Animal Shelter about an hour before we opened. She had a carrier with a cat in it, and when nobody came to the door, she sat the carrier on the bench and covered it up with a blanket. Our manager saw her and met her in the parking lot. The woman said her husband wasn’t doing well and she had to get rid of the cat. She said if we didn’t take the poor cat, she was going to just put her outside (and Maggie Mae is front paw declawed). Obviously we felt we had to take her in, even though our adult cat rooms are all full. She’s a beautiful cat, and she is now being let out in the room. Maggie Mae comes up to our staff and visitors to be petted, but she’s not a fan of her feline roommates. She would do best as an only cat. Come visit her at 1535 West U.S. Highway 36, Urbana. Check out Paws at pawsurbana.com, on Facebook at facebook.com/paws.urbana, on Petfinder at petfinder.com or call 937-653-6233. Paws is in need of volunteers and foster homes. CONTRIBUTED