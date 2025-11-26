Champaign County Pet of the Week

Ying is very friendly and loves treats. If you want a loving cat who wants another person or family to love him, consider Ying. Ying has special needs, because he has a bone marrow issue, but it is easily treated with daily medication. Ying is a favorite with all the volunteers and staff because of his sweet, loving nature. Come visit Ying at the Paws Animal Shelter, 1535 West U.S. Highway 36, Urbana. Check out Paws at pawsurbana.org, on Facebook at facebook.com/paws.urbana, on Petfinder at petfinder.com or call 937-653-6233. Paws is in need of volunteers and foster homes. CONTRIBUTED