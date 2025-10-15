Champaign County Pet of the Week

Hello there, I’m Garbanzo. Life hasn’t always been a bowl of cherries for me, but I’ve learned to roll with the punches. I’m young, full of life, and have a heart full of love to give. I’m as sweet as a candy, gentle like a summer breeze, and playful as a butterfly. I may have had a rough start, but I don’t let that define me. I believe in making every moment count, filling it with purrs, play, and cuddles. I’m not just looking for a home, I’m looking for a forever friend. I promise to be your loyal companion, your confidante, and your source of endless amusement. Adopt me, and let’s make beautiful memories together. Come visit Garbanzo at the Paws Animal Shelter, 1535 West U.S. Highway 36, Urbana. Check out Paws at pawsurbana.org, on Facebook at facebook.com/paws.urbana, on Petfinder at petfinder.com or call 937-653-6233. Paws is in need of volunteers and foster homes. CONTRIBUTED