Champaign County Pet of the Week

Baby is a 2-year-old tiger and white spayed female. We don’t know any of her history, but she is a good girl who gets along with the other cats. She is very friendly with people. Baby is looking for a family of her own. Come meet her at the Paws Animal Shelter, 1535 West U.S. Highway 36, Urbana. Check out PAWS at www.pawsurbana.com, on Facebook at www.facebook.com/paws.urbana, on Petfinder at petfinder.com or call 937-653-6233. PAWS is in need of volunteers and foster homes. CONTRIBUTED
