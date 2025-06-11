Champaign County Pet of the Week

Hello, I’m Sandbar! Born amidst the rhythmic hum of a manufacturing plant, my three siblings and I were nurtured by the warmth of the machinery, as well as our loving Momma of course. One day after we were weaned, a magical gust of wind swept us off our tiny paws and carried us to a place of safety - Paws Animal Shelter. Here I’ve grown into a playful, curious kitten. I love exploring new nooks and crannies, and my sweet nature makes me a joy to be around. I’m ready to sprinkle some of my magic into a loving home. Adopt me and let’s create enchanting memories together. Come visit me at the Paws Animal Shelter, 1535 West U.S. Highway 36, Urbana. Check out Paws at pawsurbana.com, on Facebook at facebook.com/paws.urbana, on Petfinder at petfinder.com or call 937-653-6233. To apply to adopt any of our cats or kittens, visit pawsurbana.org. Paws is in need of volunteers and foster homes. CONTRIBUTED