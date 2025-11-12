Champaign County Pet of the Week

Hi! I’m Rosey, a kitten with a tale of magic. At Paws Animal Shelter, I play and leap, spreading joy with my boundless energy. My siblings and I love to play, and we have other fun kittens here to play with as well. I’ve been through adventures, but now I dream of a forever home where I can share my playful spirit and sweet purrs. Come visit me at the Paws Animal Shelter, 1535 West U.S. Highway 36, Urbana. Check out Paws at pawsurbana.org, on Facebook at facebook.com/paws.urbana, on Petfinder at petfinder.com or call 937-653-6233. Paws is in need of volunteers and foster homes. CONTRIBUTED