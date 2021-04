Richie is a 1-year-old neutered male. He’s an orange and white medium hair tabby who has been front declawed prior to finding his way to us. Richie isn’t so sure if he likes so many other cats in his space but he’s a very sweet and loving cat. Come visit Richie at the Cattery at the Paws Animal Shelter (PAWS), 1535 West U.S. Highway 36, Urbana. Check out PAWS at www.pawsurbana.com, on Facebook at www.facebook.com/paws.urbana, on Petfinder at petfinder.com or call 937-653-6233. CONTRIBUTED