Champaign County Pet of the Week

Hello, I’m Sissy. I’m a friendly feline who loves to meet new people and make friends. I can’t resist a good chin scratch or a cozy lap to curl up on. I’ve experienced a lot in my life, but I’ve always kept my spirit high and my purrs loud. I’m looking for a new home, a place where I can share my love and warmth. Adopting me would mean a home full of love, laughter, and lots of purring. Come visit me at the Paws Animal Shelter, 1535 West U.S. Highway 36, Urbana. Check out Paws at pawsurbana.com, on Facebook at facebook.com/paws.urbana, on Petfinder at petfinder.com or call 937-653-6233. To apply to adopt any of our cats or kittens, visit pawsurbana.org. Paws is in need of volunteers and foster homes. CONTRIBUTED