Champaign County Pet of the Week

News
14 minutes ago

Samantha came in with seven babies. She is now spayed and ready for a home of her own. She’s a 3-year-old orange tabby. Samantha will need a home that can handle a sassy girl, preferably with no other cats. If she sounds like a fit for you, come meet her in the Catacabana Room at the Paws Animal Shelter, 1535 West U.S. Highway 36, Urbana. Check out PAWS at pawsurbana.com, on Facebook at facebook.com/paws.urbana, on Petfinder at petfinder.com or call 937-653-6233. PAWS is in need of volunteers and foster homes. CONTRIBUTED

