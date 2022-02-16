Hamburger icon
springfield-news-sun logo
X

Champaign County Pet of the Week

Eve is a 3-year-old spayed female. She is a very sweet calico who was brought back to us due to her former owners having a baby. Eve gets along with the other cats and will do well in just about any home. She is a big girl with striking colors. Come visit her in the Cattery at the Paws Animal Shelter, 1535 West U.S. 36, Urbana. Check out PAWS at www.pawsurbana.com, on Facebook at www.facebook.com/paws.urbana, on Petfinder at petfinder.com or call 937-653-6233. PAWS is in need of volunteers and foster homes. CONTRIBUTED

caption arrowCaption
Eve is a 3-year-old spayed female. She is a very sweet calico who was brought back to us due to her former owners having a baby. Eve gets along with the other cats and will do well in just about any home. She is a big girl with striking colors. Come visit her in the Cattery at the Paws Animal Shelter, 1535 West U.S. 36, Urbana. Check out PAWS at www.pawsurbana.com, on Facebook at www.facebook.com/paws.urbana, on Petfinder at petfinder.com or call 937-653-6233. PAWS is in need of volunteers and foster homes. CONTRIBUTED

News
By , Staff Writer
1 hour ago

Eve is a 3-year-old spayed female. She is a very sweet calico who was brought back to us due to her former owners having a baby. Eve gets along with the other cats and will do well in just about any home. She is a big girl with striking colors. Come visit her in the Cattery at the Paws Animal Shelter, 1535 West U.S. 36, Urbana. Check out PAWS at www.pawsurbana.com, on Facebook at www.facebook.com/paws.urbana, on Petfinder at petfinder.com or call 937-653-6233. PAWS is in need of volunteers and foster homes. CONTRIBUTED

In Other News
1
Clark County Pet of the Week
2
Springfield Rotary awards 21 special education teachers with grants
3
Crews battle large fire with high flames, heavy smoke in Springfield
4
Former Clark County Auditor’s Office employee indicted for theft in...
5
Despite Super Bowl loss, local Bengals fans ‘can’t wait to see what...

About the Author

Follow Amy Burzynski on twitter

Amy Burzynski, editorial assistant and community relations with Journal-News, compiles information about local community events and news.

© 2022 Springfield News Sun.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Visitor Agreement and Privacy Policy, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top