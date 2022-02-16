Champaign County Pet of the Week

Eve is a 3-year-old spayed female. She is a very sweet calico who was brought back to us due to her former owners having a baby. Eve gets along with the other cats and will do well in just about any home. She is a big girl with striking colors. Come visit her in the Cattery at the Paws Animal Shelter, 1535 West U.S. 36, Urbana. Check out PAWS at www.pawsurbana.com, on Facebook at www.facebook.com/paws.urbana, on Petfinder at petfinder.com or call 937-653-6233. PAWS is in need of volunteers and foster homes. CONTRIBUTED