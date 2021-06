Simba is a 1-year-old buff/orange male tabby with golden eyes. He’s in need of a new home due to his former owner’s health issues. Simba gets along with the other cats too. Come meet Simba at the Paws Animal Shelter, 1535 West U.S. Highway 36, Urbana. Check out PAWS at www.pawsurbana.com, on Facebook at www.facebook.com/paws.urbana, on Petfinder at petfinder.com or call 937-653-6233. CONTRIBUTED