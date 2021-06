Charity is a very sweet 3 1/2-year-old spayed female tiger cat. She is very shy and will take some time to warm up. If you have time, love and patience to help a little cat find her forever home, come meet her in the Cattery at PAWS, 1535 West U.S. Highway 36, Urbana. Check out PAWS at www.pawsurbana.com, on Facebook at www.facebook.com/paws.urbana, on Petfinder at petfinder.com or call 937-653-6233. CONTRIBUTED