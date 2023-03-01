Champaign County Pet of the Week

Pop is a 9-month-old kitten who is as sweet as can be. He has grown up here at PAWS and gets along with all the other kitties, and has all of the staff’s hearts. Pop will be a wonderful addition to almost any home. You can meet him in the Scratching Post room at the Paws Animal Shelter, 1535 West U.S. Highway 36, Urbana. Check out PAWS at pawsurbana.com, on Facebook at facebook.com/paws.urbana, on Petfinder at petfinder.com or call 937-653-6233. PAWS is in need of volunteers and foster homes. CONTRIBUTED