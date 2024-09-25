Champaign County Pet of the Week

Berry was found with his brother Larry at a business in Urbana. The workers brought them in as they were so tiny (11 and 12 ounces each). They were brought to Paws Animal Shelter, where they went into foster care right away as they had to be bottle fed around the clock. Berry did great and is now back at the shelter in one of our kitten rooms. He’s having so much fun playing with all his kitten roommates, and he really gets along great with everyone. If you don’t already have a cat or kitten and are interested in Berry, we recommend that you adopt another kitten to keep him company. Come visit him at 1535 West U.S. Highway 36, Urbana. Check out Paws at pawsurbana.com, on Facebook at facebook.com/paws.urbana, on Petfinder at petfinder.com or call 937-653-6233. Paws is in need of volunteers and foster homes. CONTRIBUTED