Champaign County Pet of the Week

Credit: Nancy Sleeper

News
By , Staff Writer
12 minutes ago

Memphis is a handsome five month old white & tiger kitten who would love to go home with one of his four siblings. He is a little shy but really does love to be held and petted. Come meet him at the Paws Animal Shelter, 1535 West U.S. Highway 36, Urbana. Check out PAWS at www.pawsurbana.com, on Facebook at www.facebook.com/paws.urbana, on Petfinder at petfinder.com or call 937-653-6233. PAWS is in need of volunteers and foster homes. CONTRIBUTED

