Champaign County Pet of the Week

I’m Sophie. My days are filled with playful pounces and gentle purrs. I’m a mother and have spent my days teaching my two kittens the art of chase and the beauty of a good nap. I’ve seen them grow, learn, and find their own paths. Now, it’s my turn. I’ve got a lot of love left to give, and I’m hoping to find a family who can share in my joy. Adopting me means welcoming a friend who’ll cherish every moment with you. Meet me at the Paws Animal Shelter, 1535 West U.S. Highway 36, Urbana. Check out Paws at pawsurbana.com, on Facebook at facebook.com/paws.urbana, on Petfinder at petfinder.com or call 937-653-6233. To apply to adopt any of the cats or kittens, visit pawsurbana.org. Paws is in need of volunteers and foster homes. CONTRIBUTED