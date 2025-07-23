Breaking: New Springfield lemonade shake-up business looks to keep community refreshed all summer

Champaign County Pet of the Week

I’m Sophie. My days are filled with playful pounces and gentle purrs. I’m a mother and have spent my days teaching my two kittens the art of chase and the beauty of a good nap. I’ve seen them grow, learn, and find their own paths. Now, it’s my turn. I’ve got a lot of love left to give, and I’m hoping to find a family who can share in my joy. Adopting me means welcoming a friend who’ll cherish every moment with you. Meet me at the Paws Animal Shelter, 1535 West U.S. Highway 36, Urbana. Check out Paws at pawsurbana.com, on Facebook at facebook.com/paws.urbana, on Petfinder at petfinder.com or call 937-653-6233. To apply to adopt any of the cats or kittens, visit pawsurbana.org. Paws is in need of volunteers and foster homes. CONTRIBUTED

I’m Sophie. My days are filled with playful pounces and gentle purrs. I’m a mother and have spent my days teaching my two kittens the art of chase and the beauty of a good nap. I’ve seen them grow, learn, and find their own paths. Now, it’s my turn. I’ve got a lot of love left to give, and I’m hoping to find a family who can share in my joy. Adopting me means welcoming a friend who’ll cherish every moment with you. Meet me at the Paws Animal Shelter, 1535 West U.S. Highway 36, Urbana. Check out Paws at pawsurbana.com, on Facebook at facebook.com/paws.urbana, on Petfinder at petfinder.com or call 937-653-6233. To apply to adopt any of the cats or kittens, visit pawsurbana.org. Paws is in need of volunteers and foster homes. CONTRIBUTED
News
1 hour ago
X

I’m Sophie. My days are filled with playful pounces and gentle purrs. I’m a mother and have spent my days teaching my two kittens the art of chase and the beauty of a good nap. I’ve seen them grow, learn, and find their own paths. Now, it’s my turn. I’ve got a lot of love left to give, and I’m hoping to find a family who can share in my joy. Adopting me means welcoming a friend who’ll cherish every moment with you. Meet me at the Paws Animal Shelter, 1535 West U.S. Highway 36, Urbana. Check out Paws at pawsurbana.com, on Facebook at facebook.com/paws.urbana, on Petfinder at petfinder.com or call 937-653-6233. To apply to adopt any of the cats or kittens, visit pawsurbana.org. Paws is in need of volunteers and foster homes. CONTRIBUTED

In Other News
1
Clark County Pet of the Week
2
County commissioners given ‘political football,’ power to extend...
3
South Side in Bloom offers a day in nine community gardens, parks
4
Swine committee shares how kids reach an ‘epic end’ with their...
5
County commissioners given ‘political football,’ power to extend...