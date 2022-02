Axel is a 7-month-old neutered orange and white male. He got his name because he was found on the axle of a truck. He’s a good boy who likes to play and likes other kitties too. Axel is looking for a family to call his own. Come visit him at the Paws Animal Shelter, 1535 West U.S. 36, Urbana. Check out PAWS at www.pawsurbana.com, on Facebook at www.facebook.com/paws.urbana, on Petfinder at petfinder.com or call 937-653-6233. PAWS is in need of volunteers and foster homes. CONTRIBUTED