Champaign County hires business, school liaison

URBANA — Champaign County has named Christina Flowers as the new business and school liaison.
Flowers, who will begin Aug. 1, was hired by the county commissioners and county Business Advisory Council (BAC).
“I’m very excited for this opportunity to strengthen our community by building bridges between local businesses and our schools,” Flowers said. “For the past three years, I’ve been the career based intervention teacher for Urbana City Schools. It has become clear to me how vitally important it is to build those bridges early so students are made aware of the opportunities right here in our community and as a way to retain them beyond graduation.”
In her new role, Flowers will identify business and employment needs, link students to employment and career opportunities through job shadowing, internship programs, obtaining industry-recognized credentials and job fairs, and help districts embed needed professional skills into their current curriculum.
This role, created with the vision of the five county school superintendents and several businesses, will establish a countywide initiative to develop and enhance the relationship between the schools, Ohio Hi-Point and local businesses, as well as help to improve student career exploration and support the need to fill in-demand jobs.
County commissioners said they are pleased to be able to provide resources to address current and future workforce needs of local employers and to create greater employment opportunities for the next generation.
“Recruiting and retention of our local workforce is vital,” said Jill O’Neal, vice president of human resources at Weidmann Electrical Technology in Urbana. “Businesses, both large and small, are in need of talent. I’m excited to see this initiative come to life as upcoming graduates have amazing opportunities to work and live in Champaign County.”
This position is funded by a three-year commitment from the commissioners and is supported by the county BAC. Businesses can contact Flower either at christina.flowers@mccesc.org or 937-484-1557.
