Champaign County hires business, school liaison

Flowers, who will begin Aug. 1, was hired by the county commissioners and county Business Advisory Council (BAC).

“I’m very excited for this opportunity to strengthen our community by building bridges between local businesses and our schools,” Flowers said. “For the past three years, I’ve been the career based intervention teacher for Urbana City Schools. It has become clear to me how vitally important it is to build those bridges early so students are made aware of the opportunities right here in our community and as a way to retain them beyond graduation.”