Springfield arts groups land state funding for programs

The Ohio Arts Council board approved $18.2 million in arts grants for 67 Ohio organizations, including 10 in Clark County and one in Champaign County.
The board awarded $18,246,306 in 764 grants to support Ohio artists, arts and cultural organizations, students, educators and public arts programming.
“We thank Ohio’s elected leadership for their steadfast support of our state’s creative sector. With these awards, Ohio’s resilient arts and culture sector will continue to play a critical role in the health and vitality of communities across the state,” said Donna Collins, executive director of Ohio Arts Council.
“By broadening access to the arts, the Ohio Arts Council is keeping our promise to strengthen our state and provide greater opportunity for Ohioans.”
Grant funding is awarded in four areas including operating support for sustainability, arts access and statewide arts service organizations; project support for ArtSTART, ArtsNEXT and Ohio Artists on Tour; arts learning for arts partnership and TeachArtsOhio; and individual artists for traditional arts apprenticeships.
The grants awarded in Clark County include sustainability, arts partnership and artSTART. The grants awarded in Champaign County include sustainability.
Sustainability awards support ongoing arts and cultural activities in all genres and provides four-year funding to support a range of the arts providers that are “positioning the state as a national leader in creativity, artistry and cultural wealth.”
Arts partnership awards support arts education projects that address the needs of individual learners and their communities.
ArtSTART awards provide accessible funding to help organizations complete short-term projects.
The following grants were awarded:
- Champaign County Arts Council, Inc.: $5,118 for sustainability
- Clark State College: $6,999 for arts partnership
- Friends of the Hartman Rock Garden: $4,032 for ArtSTART
- Greater Grace Temple, Inc.: $2,289 for ArtSTART
- Springfield Arts Council, Inc.: $32,355 for sustainability
- Springfield Museum of Art: $16,336 for arts partnership and $33,824 for sustainability
- Springfield Symphony Orchestra: $14,505 for arts partnership and $29,148 for sustainability
- Westcott House Foundation: $11,893 for arts partnership and $23,656 for sustainability
