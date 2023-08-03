Champaign County Fair returns: Livestock shows among ‘most competitive in the state’

The 182nd Champaign County Fair will run from Friday, Aug. 4, through Aug. 11. The gates open at 7 a.m. and close at 9 p.m. daily.

They will have 4-H animal shows throughout the week, including dairy cows, steers, pigs, llamas, horses and more.

“Our livestock shows are some of the most competitive in the state,” said Wayne Cook, president of the Fair Board.

Instead of the rodeo the fair featured last year, a country concert is planned for Monday at 7 p.m. with Kaitlyn Baker, Joe Lasher and Adam Colvert. The concert is free with paid admission into the fair.

There are grandstand events every night, including harness racing, a demolition derby and wrestling. The demolition derby costs $15 for admission.

On Sunday night at the grandstand, there will be 4-H and FFA awards, pig and calf scrambles, and the Fair Queen contest, for $2 admission.

They also have three nights of harness racing, something the Clark County Fair does not offer.

Other events include a mechanical bull, 4-H cook-off, Dress-a-Goat, a blood drive, and the Junior Fair Board will take donations for non-perishable foods for their “Stock The Trailer” event.

“We’re looking forward to really good weather for a change with low chances of rain and temperatures in the upper 70′s low 80′s,” said Cook.

All-week passes with no rides cost $30, whereas daily admission including rides is $8, with kids two and under admitted free. A full list of prices including camping, grandstand events and pit passes can be found on their website, champaigncountyfair.com. On Aug. 8, senior citizens and veterans get free admission.

Preferred parking is in lots A, D and H for $30, but general parking is free. Free golf shuttles can take fairgoers into the fair as far as the barn, show arenas and grandstand, avoiding the crowded midway.

Cook noted some improvements to the Champaign County Fairgrounds. Work incudes a renovation of one of their oldest barns and an addition of a shaded porch area with fans where parents and grandparents can sit as their kids or grandchildren enjoy the rides, said Cook.

The fair will be held at the Champaign County Fairgrounds at 384 Park Ave., Urbana, Ohio.