Celebrate St. Patrick’s Day all weekend in Springfield

Friday

Mother Stewart’s Brewing Company, 102 W. Columbia St., St. Patty’s Day with The Dreamboats, 5-10 p.m. The Dreamboats will perform Celtic music at 7 p.m. Beverages for the event will include Kilkenny Red, Teeling Whiskey, Jameson, The Whistler, Redbreast and more

Saturday

O’Conners Irish Pub, 2200 N. Limestone St., starting at 9 a.m. A special menu will include Irish stew, corn beef ‘n cabbage, cabbage rolls and Shepherd’s pie. Live music from The Rock Star Band at 2 p.m. and My Sister Sarah at 8 p.m. Other attractions will include a bagpiper, Celtic dancers and the Jameson Girls. Cover charge is $10.

State Theater, 19 S. Fountain Ave., St. Paddy O' Furniture presents the second annual St. Patrick’s Day Blowout with The Temps, 5-11 p.m. Featuring special guests The Folk n Irish Band and ABCD along with headliners The Temps. Presale tickets cost $15. Day of event tickets cost $20.

Brandeberry Winery, 5118 W. Jackson Road, Enon, Beards and Barley St. Patrick’s Day Celebration, 5:30-8:30 p.m. Will feature live music, green wine, a food truck and Irish music.

Bogey’s at Rocky Lakes, 3914 Springfield Xenia Road, St. Patty’s Fleez, 7:30-11:30 p.m. The Fleez will perform.

Boone Saloon, 3490 Dayton Springfield Road, 8 p.m. Early St. Patrick’s celebration with live music by the Trailer Park Party Band. There will be drink specials, green beer and Irish stew available.

Sunday

Frosty’s Good Food and Fine Spirits, 2369 Upper Valley Pike, St. Patty’s Day Blowout, 9 a.m. to 11 p.m. Live music from Ty Cooper, Planetary Meltdown, Tony Powell and Vinyl Vultures.

Monday

O’Conners Irish Pub, 2200 N. Limestone St., 7-11 p.m. The Weekend Effect will perform for a St. Patrick’s Day party.