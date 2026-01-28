Springfield weekend events to get out of the cold, into fun

A cape affixed to the statue of George Rogers Clark blows in the wind on Tuesday, Jan. 27 in downtown Springfield. The city received 13 inches of snow over the weekend. BRYANT BILLING / STAFF

Credit: Bryant Billing

Credit: Bryant Billing

The snow and frigid temperatures of this week have people ready to get out and about. Here’s a sampling of what’s going on in Springfield and Urbana this weekend.

Friday, Jan. 30

Women Only Dance Party

When: 6-9 p.m.

Location: O’Conners Irish Pub, 2200 N. Limestone St.

Description: DJ Static will spin the music for a dance party exclusively for the ladies. Admission is free.

The Famous Recipe and Scuzzy Wayne

When: 7 p.m.

Location: State Theater, 19 S. Fountain Ave.

Description: Local psych rock trio The Famous Recipe will play its first hometown show with special guest Scuzzy Wayne. Admission is $5.

Saturday, Jan. 31

Pancake Breakfast

When: 8:30-11 a.m.

Location: Clark County Fairgrounds, 4401 S. Charleston Pike

Description: The Clark County Junior Fair Board will sponsor a pancake breakfast fundraiser in the Mercantile Building. There will be raffle items and door prizes. Proceeds will go to junior fair awards. Admission is $6; children ages 5 and under are admitted free.

Reptile Expo

When: 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Location: VFW, 1237 E. Main St.

Description: The reptile expo will offer a variety of creatures to see, and for anyone interested in acquiring one as a pet. There will be items for sale and vendors to answer questions. Admission is $5 at the door; kids ages 10 and under are admitted free.

K-Pop Demon Hunters Event

When: 4-7 p.m.

Location: Myers Market, 101 S. Fountain Ave.

Description: A K-Pop Demon Hunters costume contest and dance party event will include a contest for those dressed as a K-pop idol or demon hunter and winners will receive vendor gift cards. There will be random dance play, a demon hunter selfie spot and raffles.

Water Street Dance Milwaukee

When: 2:30 p.m.

Location: Gloria Theatre, 216 S. Main St., Urbana

Description: The Gloria Theatre will begin its Stars on Stage series with the acclaimed Water Street Dance Milwaukee, bringing a variety of modern dance selections to the historic theater. Tickets cost $39.50, $44.25 and $54.60.

The Muleskinner Band 40th Anniversary Show

When: 7 p.m.

Location: State Theater, 19 S. Fountain Ave.

Description: Legendary local bluegrass group The Muleskinner Band will celebrate its 40th anniversary with a mix of bluegrass, country, gospel and blues with guest performers the New Rude Blues Band and comedy from Jezz n’ Belle. Tickets cost $12.

Andy Fox

When: 7 p.m.

Location: Mother Stewart’s Brewing Company, 102 W. Columbia St.

Description: Local musician Andy Fox will play live. Admission is free.

