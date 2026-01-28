Springfield weekend events to get out of the cold, into fun

Women Only Dance Party

When: 6-9 p.m.

Location: O’Conners Irish Pub, 2200 N. Limestone St.

Description: DJ Static will spin the music for a dance party exclusively for the ladies. Admission is free.

The Famous Recipe and Scuzzy Wayne

When: 7 p.m.

Location: State Theater, 19 S. Fountain Ave.

Description: Local psych rock trio The Famous Recipe will play its first hometown show with special guest Scuzzy Wayne. Admission is $5.

Saturday, Jan. 31

Pancake Breakfast

When: 8:30-11 a.m.

Location: Clark County Fairgrounds, 4401 S. Charleston Pike

Description: The Clark County Junior Fair Board will sponsor a pancake breakfast fundraiser in the Mercantile Building. There will be raffle items and door prizes. Proceeds will go to junior fair awards. Admission is $6; children ages 5 and under are admitted free.

Reptile Expo

When: 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Location: VFW, 1237 E. Main St.

Description: The reptile expo will offer a variety of creatures to see, and for anyone interested in acquiring one as a pet. There will be items for sale and vendors to answer questions. Admission is $5 at the door; kids ages 10 and under are admitted free.

K-Pop Demon Hunters Event

When: 4-7 p.m.

Location: Myers Market, 101 S. Fountain Ave.

Description: A K-Pop Demon Hunters costume contest and dance party event will include a contest for those dressed as a K-pop idol or demon hunter and winners will receive vendor gift cards. There will be random dance play, a demon hunter selfie spot and raffles.

Water Street Dance Milwaukee

When: 2:30 p.m.

Location: Gloria Theatre, 216 S. Main St., Urbana

Description: The Gloria Theatre will begin its Stars on Stage series with the acclaimed Water Street Dance Milwaukee, bringing a variety of modern dance selections to the historic theater. Tickets cost $39.50, $44.25 and $54.60.

The Muleskinner Band 40th Anniversary Show

When: 7 p.m.

Location: State Theater, 19 S. Fountain Ave.

Description: Legendary local bluegrass group The Muleskinner Band will celebrate its 40th anniversary with a mix of bluegrass, country, gospel and blues with guest performers the New Rude Blues Band and comedy from Jezz n’ Belle. Tickets cost $12.

Andy Fox

When: 7 p.m.

Location: Mother Stewart’s Brewing Company, 102 W. Columbia St.

Description: Local musician Andy Fox will play live. Admission is free.