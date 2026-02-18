Cedarville expands fully online degree programs in psychology, education and biblical studies

“Offering online courses meets a growing global need,” said Bob Lutz, vice president for strategic initiatives at Cedarville. “There’s a demand for excellent, biblically integrated education worldwide. We’re bringing Cedarville’s DNA — biblical integration, academic excellence — to students where they are.”

The university began offering online undergraduate education programs in 2025 in accounting, communication, finance, information technology management and management. They are now expanding with the three new programs because of strong enrollment and student engagement.

“Our online education program is designed for students who need flexibility without sacrificing quality,” said Stacey Bose, professor of education who oversees the online initiatives in the education department. “We are thrilled that students who would like to attend Cedarville, but for one reason or another are not able to be on campus, will have the opportunity to pursue a teaching degree at Cedarville University.”

Lutz said Cedarville University Online launched out of the Robert W. Plaster School of Business and Communication, which has seen significant growth over the last five to 10 years, along with the rest of the university (which has over 7,000 students). He said it made sense to start with those as the first five online programs because the demand was already there.

Last fall, the university had more than 60 students in the first online class, and of those students, 11 originally began on campus, Lutz said. They anticipate that number to increase by 100 to 120 students this year, especially now that they’re expanding with the new programs.

“Because of financial pressures or significant life and health events in their families, they would not have been able to continue at Cedarville without an online option. So this initiative is not only reaching new students — it’s also helping us care well for the students we already serve. It gives them a seamless, student-focused pathway to stay connected to Cedarville and finish strong," he said.

Students enrolled in online programs engage in asynchronous, self-paced courses, and have access to the same support services as on-campus students such as academic advisors, the writing center, The Cove, counseling services and career services.

“These online programs allow students to receive excellent education without relocating,” said Trent Rogers, dean of the School of Biblical and Theological Studies. “We are able to extend our mission of training students in the Scriptures for Christian life and ministry to students who otherwise might not have been able to enroll at Cedarville.”

Looking ahead, Lutz said they’ll continue to build “carefully and intentionally,” and expect to add five to 10 more majors.

“Our goal isn’t to duplicate the residential experience — it’s different by nature. But it will mirror the heart of Cedarville. The same mission, the same commitment to Christ, the same academic excellence — delivered in a format that meets students where they are," he said.

For more information about Cedarville’s online degree programs, visit cedarville.edu/admissions/online-programs.