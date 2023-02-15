Cedarville awarded $490K in scholarship funds for STEM students

Cedarville University has been awarded $490,000 in scholarships to STEM students majoring in computer science, computer engineering and cyber options.
The funds were awarded to the university by the Ohio Department of Higher Education and are a part of the Choose Ohio First program, in which scholars participate in work-based learning and are provided support for the time of their academic program.
“We are grateful to be part of the Choose Ohio First community and to partner with the Ohio Department of Higher Education in preparing our students for in-demand careers here in Ohio,” said Kyle Brewer, assistant director of grant foundation management. “This program is an important example of state government, higher education, and local industry working together to strengthen our communities.”
At Cedarville, Seth Hamman, director of the Center for the Advancement of Cybersecurity and associate professor of cyber options and computer science, leads this effort and serves as the university’s Choose Ohio First Director.
Hamman said they recognize how the program benefits the state economy because the scholarships will help them recruit and retain top high school students from Ohio and help area employers by adding those candidates to their applicant pools.
“The reputation built by our alumni precedes our new graduates into the workforce and paves the way for employment opportunities in in-demand fields in Ohio, such as computer science, computer engineering, and cyber operations,” he said.
Nearly $28 million has been awarded this year to 45 colleges and universities across the state that will be distributed over the next five years. The funding will provide scholarships to Ohio residents starting programs in approved STEM fields with the goal of retaining talent and strengthening the workforce.
