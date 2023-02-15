Cedarville awarded $490K in scholarship funds for STEM students

The funds were awarded to the university by the Ohio Department of Higher Education and are a part of the Choose Ohio First program, in which scholars participate in work-based learning and are provided support for the time of their academic program.

“We are grateful to be part of the Choose Ohio First community and to partner with the Ohio Department of Higher Education in preparing our students for in-demand careers here in Ohio,” said Kyle Brewer, assistant director of grant foundation management. “This program is an important example of state government, higher education, and local industry working together to strengthen our communities.”