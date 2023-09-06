Case for Community Summit to focus on Springfield collaboration

Individuals from a variety of disciplines will share positive changes and initiatives in Springfield and further expand the collaboration of the faith community with other aspects of the city at the Nehemiah Foundation’s Case for Community Summit on Friday.

The kickoff of the annual event will be held at City Hall Forum and the rest of the event will be at Clark State’s Brinkman Center. Topics to be discussed include education, political and civic life, natural and physical health, economic life, health relationships with God and others, and creativity.

This is the fourth community summit the Nehemiah Foundation has held.

Aaron Roy, flourishing neighborhoods initiative director at the Nehemiah Foundation, said the summit will reach “all sectors of life,” discussing six realms of flourishing and how the community is contributing to that.

“It’s celebrating all the people and the organizations, particularly in the faith community, that people may not even know about,” Roy said.

Roy said he is excited for a panel Clark County Juvenile Court Judge Katrine Lancaster will host on restorative justice and reimagining what the justice system looks like, particularly for youths.

Nehemiah Foundation Executive Director Amy Willmann will head up the art and beauty in the city section.

“I feel like we’re just touching everything,” Roy said.

Health care workers will discuss physical health, and the Greater Springfield Partnership will discuss economic flourishing, Roy said.

Representatives from the Ohio Board of Elections will join teachers to discuss knowledge and education in the city.

Roy said anyone who wants to learn about the collaboration happening in Springfield and Clark County should attend.

“Good neighbors who care about their city and love their city should come,” Roy said.

While the event will discuss Christian faith, attendees do not have to identify with that to enjoy the discussions, Roy said.

People who attend the event may be “pleasantly surprised” at the unity in Springfield and all the programs and initiatives that exist.

“I just think people will be really surprised at the amount of collaboration that has taken place between the faith community and different sectors in our city,” Roy said, “which I think is really unique for Springfield and really powerful.”

The first part of the program will take place at City Hall from 9 am. to 9:30 and the remainder is at Brinkman Hall to avoid construction at City Hall, Willmann said.

Programs will be held from 10 a.m. to noon and from noon to 2 p.m., there will be lunch and learn events spread throughout the downtown area, Roy said. The day will finish with more programs from 2 p.m. to 5 p.m.

The Brinkman Center has capacity for 90 people, but Roy said more people may attend because many will not take part in every session.

“This is going to be an interactive, city-wide event,” Willmann said. “You will be able to plan your day around the topics that are most relevant to your ministry, work and service niche.”

Registration is open until today and a $25 donation to the Case for Community Summit is required to attend. Lunch is not included in the registration.

For more information and to register, go to the Google Form at https://bit.ly/communitysummit2023.