Driver flees after car crashes head-on into semi in Springfield

The driver of a car that crashed head-on into a semi truck Tuesday afternoon in Springfield ran away from the scene, leaving behind an injured passenger.
Traffic was snarled on Selma Road, which was blocked after the crash that happened around 2:30 p.m. near Gallagher Street.
A Ford Fusion was traveling on Selma Road when it veered left of center and crashed into the semi. The semi stopped suddenly as a result of the crash and was then rear-ended by the car behind it.
Medics were called for a young girl in the Fusion.
The semi driver was not injured, and no injuries were reported involving anyone in the second car.
Springfield police were still searching for the Fusion driver.