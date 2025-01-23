Business combining Marathon gas station, Chester’s Chicken opens in North Hampton

“I’m glad to be a part of the community, and so far everyone is really happy we are open and everyone is loving the chicken,” said owner Muhammad Akhtar.

The 1.09-acre property was sold for $295,000 to Voos Inc. from Richard E. Ayres for a drive-in rest/food service facility, according to Clark County property records.

The gas station and chicken place offers breakfast, including a variety of sandwiches and pizzas. The location started selling breakfast Wednesday and will start selling pizzas on Friday.

Akhtar said he decided to open the business in North Hampton because it’s a nice community and they had few options close by for these items.

“They did not have any place to stop. There’s nothing in North Hampton as far as convenience, so we wanted to come in and provide that to the community. This village had to go to Springfield or New Carlisle,” he said.

Resident Lisa Esposito said she thinks the new place is great.

“I love the fact that we have a gas station a little closer. Sometimes I’m not so great at filling up my gas so this is a whole lot closer,” she said. “I just think it’s more convenient and I’m really excited.”