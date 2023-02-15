‘Broadway with Friends’ coming to Springfield brewery

Others performing will include Jen Compston, Josh Compston, Jason Hanrahan, Nels Horan, Austin Litteral, Ryan McCarty, Heath Marker, Cory Mitchell, Annie Nereng, Jimmy Straley and Ian Williams.

Williams is the youngest performer and now works for the SAC. He honed his performing skills as a Youth Arts Ambassador, another SAC program.

The evening will begin at 6:30 with Broadway trivia as a warmup act for the stage performance at 7:30. Kevin Brown will emcee and a live band of Dan Meckstroth, Lloyd Stigers and Dave Weimer will back them up.

Some of the songs will be from shows performed at Broadway in the Park shows at the Summer Arts Festival, which some of the performers were in.

There will also be a 50/50 raffle. A pass the hat donation, similar to what’s done at the Arts Festival, will go to Arts in Education programs including Arts Alive, which helps with professional development, and Arts in the Class, which benefits area students.

“This helps keep these programs affordable so we can help present the arts in the area,” said Brown.

Anyone who can’t attend but would like to make a donation to Arts in Education programs can do so at www.springfieldartscouncil.org/donate/.

HOW TO GO

What: Broadway with Friends

Where: Mother Stewart’s Brewing Co., 102 W. Columbia St., Springfield

When: 6:30-10 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 18

Admission: free

More info: www.springfieldartscouncil.org