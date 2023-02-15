‘Broadway with Friends’ coming to Springfield brewery

The bright lights and music of Broadway are coming to a brewery this weekend, and organizers say you can save on what you’d pay for a ticket to such a show and use it toward a worthy local program.
“Broadway with Friends,” presented by the Springfield Arts Council (SAC), is a chance to enjoy a drink while playing Broadway trivia and listening to some of the board members and staff perform their favorite tunes from 6:30-10 p.m. Saturday at Mother Stewart’s Brewing Co.
Admission is free and the event is a fundraiser to support various SAC education programs.
While the SAC is renowned for presenting live entertainment from all types of professional performers, this evening will display community you may have caught previously or didn’t know performed.
“We have a lot of talented people on our board and staff who don’t get to perform as much and wanted to perform again. This is our chance to do a little of everything – solos, duets, trios,” said Krissy Brown, SAC associate creative director and arts education director, who will also be one of the performers.
Others performing will include Jen Compston, Josh Compston, Jason Hanrahan, Nels Horan, Austin Litteral, Ryan McCarty, Heath Marker, Cory Mitchell, Annie Nereng, Jimmy Straley and Ian Williams.
Williams is the youngest performer and now works for the SAC. He honed his performing skills as a Youth Arts Ambassador, another SAC program.
The evening will begin at 6:30 with Broadway trivia as a warmup act for the stage performance at 7:30. Kevin Brown will emcee and a live band of Dan Meckstroth, Lloyd Stigers and Dave Weimer will back them up.
Some of the songs will be from shows performed at Broadway in the Park shows at the Summer Arts Festival, which some of the performers were in.
There will also be a 50/50 raffle. A pass the hat donation, similar to what’s done at the Arts Festival, will go to Arts in Education programs including Arts Alive, which helps with professional development, and Arts in the Class, which benefits area students.
“This helps keep these programs affordable so we can help present the arts in the area,” said Brown.
Anyone who can’t attend but would like to make a donation to Arts in Education programs can do so at www.springfieldartscouncil.org/donate/.
HOW TO GO
What: Broadway with Friends
Where: Mother Stewart’s Brewing Co., 102 W. Columbia St., Springfield
When: 6:30-10 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 18
Admission: free
More info: www.springfieldartscouncil.org
