BrightView’s Springfield addiction treatment center marks 5-year anniversary

The treatment center, 210 N. Yellow Springs St., has helped more than 1,800 area residents work towards recovery through 24,366 hours of medical treatment and more than 30,600 hours of behavioral health counseling and therapy, according to a release.

With nearly 11,000 Ohioans under care across 37 centers in the state, the treatment center is the largest addiction treatment provider in Ohio, the release said.

BrightView Community Outreach Manager Molly Cruz talked about how working with other providers has helped the treatment center and their patients.

And Braeden Long, BrightView operations director for Springfield, said: “Building partnerships with local medical providers, justice system professionals and community partnerships are also crucial in developing continuity of care. We understand from decades of research that improving lives one patient at a time creates positive trends across the community.”

BrightView’s outpatient addiction treatment program provides counseling, psychological and social services, and medication for addiction treatment (MAT) to address the challenges associated with substance use disorder and alcohol use disorder.

With overdose deaths decreasing in Clark County, Long said why the facility is needed to address the issues.

“Even if the data shows a decrease in our county, we still need to fight the fight: one person dying of a preventable disease is one too many,” he said.

“At our Springfield location, we create treatment plans to ensure that anyone with the disease of substance use disorder can achieve long-term recovery,” said Long.

People or families seeking help can call BrightView at 833-510-HELP (4357) 24 hours per day, seven days per week, or schedule an appointment online at www.brightviewhealth.com.