Bon Secours Mercy Health named one of best companies for multicultural women in 2023

Bon Secours Mercy Health was named one of the best companies for multicultural women in 2023 by a research and professional services firm.

The annual survey names the top 80 companies in the U.S. that “create and use best practices in hiring, retaining ad promoting multicultural women,” according to a press release. Bon Secours is the parent of Mercy Health - Springfield Regional Hospital, and it also appeared on the list the last two years.

“This recognition celebrates our ministry’s commitment to growing and advancing the careers of multicultural women throughout our organization,” said Odesa Stapleton, chief diversity and inclusion officer for Bon Secours Mercy Health. “We are honored to be a best company for multicultural women and believe that our commitment to diversity, equity and inclusion strengthens our health system to better connect with our patients, communities and each other.”

Other companies that made the list include Whirlpool, Proctor & Gamble, CVS Health, Target and Visa. The companies on the list employ a total of almost $3 million people at 26,368 work sites in all 50 states in various industries.

To make the list, a company must achieve passing scores in representation, hiring, attrition, promotion rates, recruitment, retention, advancement and company culture.