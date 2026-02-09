Bomb threats, suspicious packages in Springfield prompt evacuations

Bomb threats that said Haitian immigrants should be gone from Springfield were sent to several Clark County offices Monday morning, Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine said at a press conference.
The threats, referencing pipe bombs, included rhetoric similar to those in other states, though DeWine said it was unclear if the threats came from the same source. He said “suspicious packages” were found outside the municipal court and the public safety building in downtown Springfield, leading safety forces to cordon off the area.
Duffel bags were also found in the city in two different locations, DeWine said.
Several streets were closed downtown. These include Fountain Avenue, Columbia Street, North Street and Limestone Street.
Springfield City School District students were being dismissed early.
“This is a despicable act,” DeWine said. “It’s caused kids to miss a whole day of school today for the city.”
The Federal Bureau of Investigation is involved in the investigation, DeWine said, as well as the governor’s public safety office and the Dayton bomb squad.
“They are on the scene and we don’t have any results yet that I’m aware of in regard to those bomb exams or those examinations of those duffel bags,” DeWine said.
A member of the bomb squad in a suit was seen going in and out of the public safety building, as well as a robot that has x-ray capabilities.
About the Author