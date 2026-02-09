Bomb threats, suspicious packages in Springfield prompt evacuations

Duffel bags were also found in the city in two different locations, DeWine said.

Several streets were closed downtown. These include Fountain Avenue, Columbia Street, North Street and Limestone Street.

Springfield City School District students were being dismissed early.

“This is a despicable act,” DeWine said. “It’s caused kids to miss a whole day of school today for the city.”

The Federal Bureau of Investigation is involved in the investigation, DeWine said, as well as the governor’s public safety office and the Dayton bomb squad.

“They are on the scene and we don’t have any results yet that I’m aware of in regard to those bomb exams or those examinations of those duffel bags,” DeWine said.

A member of the bomb squad in a suit was seen going in and out of the public safety building, as well as a robot that has x-ray capabilities.