Blood drives slated in Clark, Champaign and Logan counties

Community Blood Center is urging eligible community members to donate at least twice in 2022. Remote workers are encouraged to find a local blood drive and donate. Community Blood Center needs new platelet, plasma or double red cell donors, according to a release. Call 937-461-3220 to learn more.

Donors are required to provide a photo ID that includes their full name. Past Community Blood Center donors are also asked to bring their CBC donor ID card. Donors must be at least 17 years of age (16 years old with parental consent: a form for this is available at www.givingblood.org or at the CBC branch and blood drive locations), weigh a minimum of 110 pounds (you may have to weigh more, depending on your height), and be in good physical health.