Blood drives slated in Clark, Champaign and Logan counties

Community Blood Center will host blood drives in the region at the following locations and dates:
- Father Paul Vieson Center: Aug. 22 from 12:30-6:30 p.m. at 205 West Lake Ave., New Carlisle
- Springfield First Christian Church: Aug. 23 from 12:30-6:30 p.m. at 3638 Middle Urbana Road, Springfield
- Hickory Medical: Aug. 23 from 12:30-3:30 p.m. at 208 West Columbus Ave., Bellefontaine
- Village of Enon: Aug. 24 from 12:30-6:30 p.m. at 363 E. Main St., Enon
- Clark County Public Library Houston Branch: Aug. 25 from 3-6 p.m. at 5 W. Jamestown St., South Charleston
- KTH Parts Industries Inc.: Aug. 25 from 10:30 a.m. to 6 p.m. at 1111 State Route 235, Saint Paris
August is a challenging month for maintaining the blood supply because of final summer travel and back-to-school preparations. Adding to the challenge is the ongoing shortage of type O blood, according to a Community Blood Center press release.
Community Blood Center is urging eligible community members to donate at least twice in 2022. Remote workers are encouraged to find a local blood drive and donate. Community Blood Center needs new platelet, plasma or double red cell donors, according to a release. Call 937-461-3220 to learn more.
Donors are required to provide a photo ID that includes their full name. Past Community Blood Center donors are also asked to bring their CBC donor ID card. Donors must be at least 17 years of age (16 years old with parental consent: a form for this is available at www.givingblood.org or at the CBC branch and blood drive locations), weigh a minimum of 110 pounds (you may have to weigh more, depending on your height), and be in good physical health.
