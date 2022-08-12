Identity confirmed of man killed after attempted break-in at FBI office, standoff on I-71

Officials reported a rise in threats against federal agents in the days following a search of former President Donald Trump’s Mar-a-Lago estate in Florida.

Shiffer was believed to have been present at the U.S. Capitol on the day of the Jan. 6, 2021, attack, a law enforcement official briefed on the matter told the Associated Press. Federal investigators are also examining whether Shiffer had ties to far-right extremist groups, including the Proud Boys, the official said.

Around 9:15 a.m. Thursday, an armed man, later identified as Shiffer, attempted to breach the visitor screening facility at the Cincinnati FBI office, agency spokesman Todd Lindgren stated Thursday.

“Upon the activation of an alarm and a response by armed FBI special agents, the subject fled northbound onto Interstate 71,” the statement read.

A trooper in Warren County spotted a white Ford Crown Victoria driven by Shiffer at a rest area in Turtlecreek Twp. around 9:37 a.m., according to OSHP. Once the trooper got behind the vehicle, Shiffer fled, resulting in a chase.

The pursuit continue north on the highway before Shiffer exited at state Route 73 and turned onto Smith Road. The chase ended around 9:53 a.m. on Smith Road near Van Trees Road, according to OSHP.

“Once the vehicle came to a stop, gunfire was exchanged between officers on scene and the suspect,” Dennis said.

Shiffer took cover behind the car for hours near a cornfield. Around 3:42 p.m., he raised a firearm and law enforcement fire shots, according to OSHP.

Multiple federal, state and local law enforcement agencies, including the Dayton Bomb Squad, responded to Clinton County. Houses and businesses within a one-mile radius of the intersection of Smith and Center roads were locked down.

Interstate 71 and other area roads were closed in Chester Twp. for hours during the standoff.

This report contains information from The Associated Press