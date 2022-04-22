Blood drives, fundraisers among events in Clark, Champaign counties this weekend

Everyone who registers to donate receives a “Giving is Good” T-shirt. Schedule an appointment at www.DonorTime.com or call 937-461-3220.

Blood donation requirements are to provide a photo ID that includes full name. Past CBC donors are also asked to bring their CBC donor ID card, be at least 17 (16 with parental consent: form available at www.givingblood.org or at the Dayton CBC and mobile blood drive locations), weigh a minimum of 110 pounds (you may have to weigh more depending on your height), and be in good physical health.

Champaign Library events

The Champaign County Library, 1060 Scioto St. in Urbana, will host several activities: LEGO club for all ages at the North Lewisburg branch library at noon Saturday and LEGO club for all ages at the main library at 6 p.m. Monday.

Summer Arts Festival auditions

The Springfield Arts Council will hold auditions for the Summer Arts Festival musical “PIPPIN” at 10 a.m. Saturday at the Heritage Center of Clark County, 117 S. Fountain Ave. in Springfield.

Principal and chorus roles are available for 15-25 singers-actors-dancers 16 and up. Those auditioning should prepare a brief 16-32 bar vocal selection and bring sheet music. An accompanist is provided. Acapella vocals and accompaniment track are strongly discouraged. Previous experience is not required. Callbacks as needed will be held at 1 p.m. Sunday.

“PIPPIN” will be presented June 15, 16 and 17 in Veterans Park Amphitheater. With music and lyrics by four-time Grammy winner, three-time Oscar winner and musical theater giant Stephen Schwartz and book by Roger O. Hirson, “PIPPIN” tells the tale of one young man’s journey to be extraordinary. It will be directed by Tim Rowe, with musical direction by David Weimer and choreography by Amy Davidge. Additional information is available on the council’s website or Facebook.

Johnny Appleseed Earth Day Celebration

The Johnny Appleseed Society and Johnny Appleseed Foundation Earth Day Celebration and Memorial Tree Planting will be held from 10 a.m. to 12 p.m. on Saturday at the site of The Johnny Appleseed Educational Center and Museum, 518 College Way in Urbana. The rain date is 2-4 p.m. Sunday.

The event will include festivities, light refreshments and what’s happening at The Johnny Appleseed Educational Center and Museum.

Members of the JA Foundation and JA Society will plant a small apple orchard. The trees to be planted in the orchard are directly descended from trees planted by John Chapman, Johnny Appleseed himself, almost 200 years ago. The orchard is adjacent to a soon-to-be children’s garden that will be in its initial stage of development.

In addition to recognizing the many volunteers, several of the trees will be dedicated to the memories of those who made outstanding contributions to the work of the museum, including Ann Corfman, Renee Besecker and Walter Reiner.

Kenton Ridge Band mattress fundraiser

The Kenton Ridge Band mattress sale fundraiser will be held from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Saturday at the high school. There will be name brands on display priced up to 50% below retail price. Every purchase benefits the band.

Tecumseh Boosters mattress fundraiser

The Tecumseh Athletic Boosters’ second annual mattress sale fundraiser will be held from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Sunday at Tecumseh High School. The showroom will be set up with dozens of name brand, top quality products with full manufacturer warranties. All sizes, price ranges and delivery will be offered. Proceeds benefits the Athletic Boosters.

Pennsylvania House Museum tour

The Pennsylvania House Museum will be open for tours from 1-3 p.m. Saturday. Cost is a donation of $10 for adults and $3 for children.

Champaign YMCA umpire clinic

The Champaign Family YMCA is looking for umpires for 8U-13U baseball/softball at Melvin Miller Park. The 2022 umpire clinic will be held from 6-7:30 p.m. Sunday. This clinic is free, and the agenda will include making confident calls, differing rec rules, ideal positioning, umpire pay, etc. The YMCA will not be certifying umpires, but all in attendance will be more confident in making calls this session. If interesting, email YSports@ChampYMCA.org.

Mercy Health mammography

Mercy Health’s Mobile Mammography unit will be at Huntington Bank, 5 W. North St. in Springfield, from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Monday.

The mobile unit offers 15-minute 2D and 3D screenings. A doctor’s order is not needed. Mammograms are covered by most health insurance plans but check with your insurance provider for exact coverage. No cost screenings are available for those who qualify. When calling to register, ask about financial assistance options. Be sure to bring a photo ID and insurance card.

Springfield Church Pantry

New Beginnings United Methodist Church Village Pantry, 5065 Old Mechanicsburg Road in Springfield, will be open from 5:30-6:30 p.m. on Monday. For more information, call the church office at 937-399-2907 and leave a message if you have any questions.