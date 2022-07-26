Bingo, yoga among events happening this week in Clark, Champaign counties

The High Street United Methodist Church, 230 E. High St., will host a central community kitchen from 5:30 to 6:30 p.m., today serving warm meals indoors. For more information, call the church office at (937) 322-2527.

Blood Drives

The First Christian Church monthly Springfield community blood drive will be held from 12:30 to 6:30 p.m., today at 3638 Middle Urbana Road.

The Quest Community Church community blood drive will be held from 12:30 to 6:30 p.m., Wednesday at 110 South St. in West Liberty.

Everyone who registers to donate with will get the new “Hit a Double” insulated beverage bottle, while supplies last. Make an appointment online at www.DonorTime.com, call (937) 461-3220, or download the new Donor Time app.

Register to donate through July 30 at any CBC mobile blood drive or the Dayton CBC Donation Center and be entered in a drawing to win a pair of 2022 season tickets to the Bengals. The package includes all 10 home games, beginning with the preseason opener Aug. 12.

CBC has new online tools donors can use to save time while they’re helping save lives. Download the new “Donor Time App” from any app store and use it to find blood drives and make an appointment to donate. Donors can also use “DonorXPress” to complete the donor questionnaire before they arrive for their blood donation. Find DonorXPress on the Donor Time App or at www.givingblood.org/donorxpress.

Blood donation requirements are to provide a photo ID that includes their full name, past CBC donors are also asked to bring their CBC donor ID card, be at least 17 years of age (16 years old with parental consent: form available at www.givingblood.org or at the Dayton CBC and mobile blood drive locations), weigh a minimum of 110 pounds (you may have to weigh more depending on your height), and be in good physical health.

Clark State Registration Event

Clark State College will hold a registration event from 2:30 to 5:30 p.m., Wednesday at the main campus, 570 E. Leffel Lane, for current and prospective students.

Prospective students can visit campus, take a tour and meet and talk with admissions staff. There will also be refreshments and giveaways, including attendees being able to register to win a $500 scholarship.

For more information, email admissions@clarkstate.edu or call 937-328-6028.

‘Not Your Mother’s Bingo’

In preparation for Arts & Architecture Weekend presented by the South Fountain Historic District — that is scheduled for Oct. 1-2, “Not Your Mother’s Bingo” will be held from 6 to 8 p.m., Wednesday at Mother Stewart’s Brewing. The evening will support efforts to expand art and architecture in the community. For more information, visit artsofo.com or southfountain.org.

‘Meet Me at the Garden’

Clark County Master Gardner Volunteers are sponsoring Meet Me at the Garden for Yoga from 2 to 3 p.m., Thursday in the Wingert Tossey Pavilion, 1900 Park Road. Donations will be accepted. Julie Johnson BSN, RN, MT is the yoga instructor. The event will be held regardless of the weather.

Food Truck Thursday

Real Estate II will host bi-weekly food truck events to network, fundraise and help local non-profit organizations. Food Truck Thursdays will be held from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. in its parking lot, 1140 E. Home Road in Springfield. The agency will host the food truck vendors, a separate donation drive for the non-profits, and does a parking lot podcast the same day that features the non-profit. The schedule for Food Truck Thursdays will be Tommy’s Double Barrell BBQ and Break the Cycle.